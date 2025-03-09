Three militants killed during IBO in KP’s Tank

RAWALPINDI: At least three militants were killed during an IBO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

“On March 8, 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tank district on the reported presence of militants. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the militants location, as a result of which, three militants were killed”, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces as well as innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other militant found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.