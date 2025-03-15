Talks on first review of $7bn loan programme with IMF conclude

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission and Pakistani authorities on Friday concluded talks on the first review of the $ 7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Following the completion of the ongoing discussions, the IMF staff will finalize its recommendations for the Executive Board’s review, a prerequisite for Board approval for the release of the one billion dollar tranche.

The nine-member IMF mission led by Nathan Porter reached Pakistan on March 3 and was scheduled to stay for around two weeks.

Talks begin on first review of EFF program

According to sources within the Ministry of Finance, Pakistan had requested a loan of $2 billion from the IMF, which included the disbursement of the $1 billion tranche under the EFF and an additional $1 billion in climate financing.

The sources further said that approval for both the loan tranche and climate financing would be considered by the Executive Board.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025