POL prices likely to fall

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is expected to slash petroleum product prices by up to Rs14.16 per litre in the upcoming fortnight starting from March 16, 2025 due to a reduction in global oil prices and premium, according to oil marketing companies (OMCs)’ estimates.

Sources said the price of petrol was likely to be reduced by Rs14.16 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) might see a cut of Rs8.70 per litre.

Likewise, the kerosene oil and light diesel oil (LDO) could be slashed by Rs10.33 and Rs7.12 per litre, respectively.

Petrol price cut by Re0.50, HSD’s by Rs5.31

However, the final price will be determined based on the fluctuations in the global oil prices today (Saturday), they said.

If the estimates of the OMCs taken by government, the prices of petrol reduces from Rs255.63 to Rs241.47 per litre. The HSD may reduce from Rs258.64 to Rs249.94 per litre.

The rate of kerosene oil would also reduce from Rs168.12 to Rs157.79 per litre and LDO from Rs153.34 to Rs146.22 per litre.

On February 28, the federal government reduced the price of petrol by Re0.50 and that of the HSD by Rs5.31 for the next fortnight ending March 15.

