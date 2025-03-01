Petrol price cut by Re0.50, HSD’s by Rs5.31

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday slashed prices of petroleum products with reduction of a price of high speed diesel up to Rs 5.31 per litre, following fluctuation in global oil prices, from March 1, 2025.

Through a notification, the government has reduced prices of high speed diesel, motor spirit, superior kerosene oil and light diesel oil from March 1, 2025.

Following recommendation of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the government has revised the consumer prices of petroleum products in response to fluctuations in the international oil market. The new prices will be effective from March 1, 2025, for the next fortnight.

According to the revised rates, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs. 5.31 per litre, bringing it down to Rs. 258.64 from Rs. 263.95.

Motor spirit (petrol) has seen a marginal decrease of Rs. 0.50, now priced at Rs. 255.63 per liter against earlier Rs 256.13 per litre.

Superior kerosene oil price has been adjusted downwards by Rs. 3.53, now costing Rs. 168.12 per liter against earlier Rs 171.65 per liter.

Light diesel oil has witnessed a reduction of Rs. 2.47, with the new price set at Rs. 153.34 per liter compared to previous Rs 155.81 per litre.

