AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-15

Nikkei recovers on chip-related shares as US stock futures gain

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average recouped early losses to end higher on Friday, underpinned by gains in US stock futures, as investors bought chip-related stocks and other undervalued shares.

The Nikkei rose 0.72% to close at 37,053.1, after falling as much as 0.5% earlier in the session. The index rose 0.45% for the week, snapping three consecutive weeks of losses.

“Investors bought back stocks as they wanted to recover losses in the previous session,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

On Thursday, the Nikkei gave up its 1.4% intraday gains to end lower.

The broader Topix rose 0.65% to 2,715.85.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 5.3% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 0.75%. Fujikura, a cable maker and a gauge for data centre investments, surged 8.05%.

Shares of Canon climbed 2.74% after the Japanese camera maker launched plans to buy back up to 2.8% of its shares.

The upside of the Nikkei has been limited as market players are concerned about uncertainties about the US economy, said senior portfolio manager at GCI Asset Management.

Nikkei Japan’s Nikkei share Tokyo Electron

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei recovers on chip-related shares as US stock futures gain

Talks on first review of $7bn EFF programme conclude

PM says exports, investments under govt focus

PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders

Business premises: FBR to monitor production of goods

World Bank official sees conflict over water in near future

TDS claims of KE & KWSC: MoF seeks report from PD on mediation pact overhaul

Constitution bars double taxation implicitly, lawyer tells apex court

CPPA-G seeks 30 paisa negative adjustment for Feb

Senate body told: ‘ML-1 projects primarily financed by loan from China’

POL prices likely to fall

Read more stories