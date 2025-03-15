Punjab Governor for eliminating terrorism

LAHORE: Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that eradication of terrorism is inevitable for peace, development and prosperity in the country.

“Precious human lives have been lost due to the barbarity of terrorists. The terrorists demonstrated cowardly acts by using women and children as shields,” the governor said this after offering the funeral prayers of Lance Naik Usman, martyr of the Jaffar Express tragedy in Fatah Jang.

The governor consoled the family of the martyr and expressed solidarity with them. He paid tributes to the Pakistan Army for foiling terrorist plans of Jafar Express train. He said the families of the martyrs will not be left alone, the doors of the Governor House are always open for the families of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and security forces.

He said that the country needs national unity at this time, for which all political parties will have to come forward and play active role.

The governor expressed deep regret that India and Afghanistan are harbouring terrorist plans against Pakistan, which he strongly condemns. He emphasized that the entire Pakistani nation stands united with the Pakistan Army in its fight against terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025