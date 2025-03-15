ACE KP arrests eight for illegal logging, timber mafia

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arrested eight people including senior officer and staff of the Forest Department in connections with illegal logging and the timber mafia in Manshera, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The arrests follow an inquiry revealing a staggering loss of 29,836,531 rupees to the national exchequer due to collusion between department officials and illicit timber traders.

According to details, the ACE inquiry uncovered large-scale illegal logging in the forests of Manshera, implicating Forest Department officers and staff in aiding the timber mafia. Investigations confirmed their involvement in facilitating unauthorized tree-cutting, causing significant financial and environmental damage.

After gathering evidence, an FIR was registered, leading to the arrests of DFO Saran Jawad Mumtaz, former DFO Saran Mushtaq Hassan, SDEO Geoari Mamoon Khan, Range Officer Muhammad Alam, and forest guards, Rehmat Ali, Zeeshan, along with former forester Niaz Shah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025