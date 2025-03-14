AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Pakistan

OIC secretary general condemns attack on Jaffar Express

BR Web Desk Published March 14, 2025

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday “condemned in the strongest terms” the terrorist attack that targeted the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan province earlier this week.

The condemnation came after terrorists blew up a railway track and opened fire on Jaffar Express, taking dozens of hostages and battling security forces conducting a rescue operation.

Moreover, terrorists had positioned suicide bombers next to some innocent hostages, using them as human shields.

Balochistan bears the brunt with 62pc of deaths: Terrorism-related deaths surge 73pc in February

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, said it blew up the tracks and “swiftly took control of the train”.

However, in the operation, the security forces killed all 33 terrorists and rescued all the hostages.

In his statement today, the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha extended his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims and the government and people of Pakistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

He reiterated the OIC’s rejection of all forms and manifestations of terrorism and underscored the OIC’s solidarity with the people and government of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

OIC Jaffar Express Attack on Jaffar Express

