PIA flight lands in Lahore with wheel missing

KARACHI: One of the six wheels of the main landing gear of PIA flight PK-306 went missing during its Karachi-Lahore trip.

PIA spokesperson confirmed that flight PK-306 departed from Karachi and landed safely in Lahore as scheduled but it was discovered that one of the six wheels of the main landing gear (the rear wheel) was missing.

He said that passengers and their luggage were disembarked normally without incident. However, during the post-landing walk-around inspection conducted by the captain, it was discovered that one of the six wheels of the main landing gear (the rear wheel) was missing, he added.

In accordance with standard operating procedures, the matter has been referred to PIA’s Flight Safety department and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB), which are currently investigating the incident and preparing a comprehensive report.

The spokesperson emphasised that the aircraft’s design accounts for such potential situations and at no point was there any danger to the passengers or the aircraft during the flight or landing.

The airline has not yet released details about when or how the wheel might have been lost during the journey, but has assured that a thorough investigation is underway.

