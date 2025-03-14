New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices soared to a fresh record high in Pakistan on Friday in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs314,000 after a single-day rise of Rs4,700.

As per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs269,204 after it registered an increase of Rs4,030.

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs2,800.

Similarly, the international rate of gold also increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,988 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $46 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price rose by Rs90 to reach Rs3,530 per tola.