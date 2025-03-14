AIRLINK 180.49 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.37%)
World

Vladimir Putin discusses Ukraine in call with Saudi crown prince

AFP Published 14 Mar, 2025 12:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOWRussian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the telephone to discuss a possible settlement of the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin said Friday.

The call took place shortly after Putin on Thursday said he had “serious questions” about Washington’s plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine but added that Moscow was ready to discuss it with US President Donald Trump.

Putin told the crown prince he “greatly appreciated the mediation efforts of Saudi Arabia”, which hosted talks talks between Russian and American officials on February 18, a Kremlin statement said.

Prince Mohammed “noted the importance of resolving the Ukrainian crisis and expressed readiness to continue to contribute in every possible way to the normalisation of Russian-American relations”, it said.

Saudi Arabia, in swift response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state

The United States has proposed a 30-day truce in Ukraine, already accepted by Kyiv. US envoy Steve Witkoff – who arrived in Moscow Thursday – was due to present to the Russian side.

Putin and Prince Mohammed also discussed bilateral cooperation and its “importance” for “the stability of the global oil market”, the Kremlin statement added.

Vladimir Putin Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

