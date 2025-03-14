AIRLINK 180.49 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.37%)
Sheffield Shield final locked out of Adelaide Oval

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 11:26am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia has expressed its disappointment that Australian Rules team the Adelaide Crows refused South Australia permission to host the Sheffield Shield final at Adelaide Oval later this month.

South Australia will now vie for a first title since 1996 in the domestic first class inter-state competition at Adelaide’s 5,000 capacity Karen Rolton Oval from March 26 to 30.

The South Australia Cricket Association (SACA) and Adelaide Crows, who play in the Australian Football League (AFL), share tenancy of the state government-owned Adelaide Oval, which holds 53,500 fans.

The Crows have games at the stadium on March 22 and March 30 and local media said the AFL was concerned for the safety of its players if a cricket wicket was dropped in and the field resurfaced in such a tight window.

“We are disappointed South Australia has been prevented from hosting the Sheffield Shield final at Adelaide Oval,” Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said in a statement on Friday.

“The Sheffield Shield final is a significant event for Australia’s national sport, and we believe Adelaide Oval would have been the most appropriate venue.

“I would like to thank Premier Malinauskas for his advocacy in this matter and his passionate support of cricket and SACA which made an extremely compelling case to host the final at Adelaide Oval.

India all-rounder Axar to captain IPL’s Delhi Capitals

“We will continue to work collaboratively at all levels to ensure cricket gains and provides appropriate access to shared venues across the country.”

South Australia’s opponents in the final of the Sheffield Shield, which has been contested since 1892, have yet to be determined.

