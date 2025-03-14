AIRLINK 180.49 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.37%)
Sports

India all-rounder Axar to captain IPL’s Delhi Capitals

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 11:23am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India’s spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel has been named Delhi Capitals captain ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, the team said on Friday.

The 31-year-old is the team’s longest-serving player, having joined in 2019. He has scored 967 runs and picked up 62 wickets at an economy rate of 7.09 in 82 appearances with the Capitals.

Axar, who was named India’s Twenty20 International vice-captain in January, takes the Delhi captaincy from Rishabh Pant after his move to Lucknow Super Giants.

“It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I’m deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for placing their faith in me,” Axar said in a statement.

India to keep middle order flexible against England, says Axar

“I’ve grown as a cricketer and a human being during my time here at the Capitals, and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward.”

Axar also played a key role in India’s Champions Trophy win earlier this month, taking five wickets at a rate of 4.35 and making key contributions batting at number five.

The Capitals begin their IPL campaign in Visakhapatnam on March 24 against Lucknow.

