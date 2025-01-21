AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
Sports

India to keep middle order flexible against England, says Axar

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 08:58am

NEW DELHI: India will operate with a flexible middle order during the five-match T20 series against England, all-rounder Axar Patel said on Monday.

India, who won last year’s T20 World Cup, have tended to pack their batting lineup with “floaters” such as Axar, who has been made vice-captain of the side.

Talking to reporters ahead of the series opener against England on Wednesday, the spin bowling all-rounder said only openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma could expect to have a fixed batting slot.

“…the openers are fixed but everyone from numbers three to seven have been told that they can come into bat anytime, in any situation,” Patel said.

“Our middle order will come to bat depending on the match situation, what kind of bowlers are bowling at the time, which match-up works well. “We’ve spoken about that, how we can all be floaters, be it coming in early or obviously finishing.”

“In T20 Internationals, how you use your batters is so crucial, so this is an important factor in batting.”

Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh have often had their batting positions changed in India’s recent games.

While 50-overs cricket remains their priority with the Champions Trophy looming, Axar said India were already planning their title defence at next year’s T20 World Cup, which they will co-host with Sri Lanka.

Rumours of delaying rejected: Pakistan all set for ICC Champion Trophy: PCB

“The World Cup is coming up in a year so how we approach leading up to that, we want to try it from now itself. That’s the main target,” Axar said.

India are without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah against England and will hope Mohammed Shami, back in the side after a year on the sidelines, impresses on his return from an ankle injury.

