Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reached $15.93 billion as of March 7, 2025, reflecting a $55 million increase compared to the previous week.

The rise in reserves comes despite external debt repayments, due to surge in the commercial banks’ reserves.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $27mn, now stand at $11.25bn

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $11.10 billion, after a decline of $152 million due to external debt payments. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks increased by $206.7 million, reaching $4.83 billion.

