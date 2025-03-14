NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

ISLAMABAD: The opposition and treasury benches in National Assembly on Thursday traded barbs against each other over the gruesome incident of Jaffar Express train hijacking that resulted in nearly “two dozen” deaths, with opposition parties declaring the attack as a “gross” intelligence failure.

Taking the floor, Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of discrediting the military for a “successful” operation and saving the lives of the passengers. “The PTI says the terrorists gave safe passage to the passengers instead of crediting the armed forces of Pakistan, which sent the terrorists to hell and saved the lives of people,” he added.

This angered PTI leader Asad Qaiser, who insisted that the terrorist incident is a complete failure of the intelligence agencies and incompetence of the “installed regime led by Shehbaz Sharif.”

At the same time, the House also passed a resolution, unanimously, strongly condemning the hijacking of Jaffar Express and all acts of terrorism that endanger the lives of people and disrupt the peace.

The resolution moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry commended the armed forces of Pakistan and other law enforcement agencies for their “unwavering commitment, bravery, and sacrifice in safeguarding the lives of the citizens and protecting the integrity of Pakistan.”

It recognised that their heroic efforts in neutralising the terrorists involved in the attack on Jaffar Express reflect the resolve and readiness of security forces to defend the nation at all costs.

The House expressed commitment to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country, reiterating not to tolerate any group, individual, or ideology that threatens national security, prosperity, and sovereignty.

The resolution expressed the commitment to working relentlessly to root out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, adding that the people, regardless of their ethnicity and religion, must get united in the fight against terrorism and reject extremism, ensuring peace, safety, and prosperity for future generations.

At the onset of the session, the defence minister condemned the terrorist attack, saying the passengers were separated based on their ethnicity and provincial affiliation.

“This is what they [terrorists] did, but the PTI is still reluctant to condemn terrorist organisations,” he lamented.

He also condemned the spread of misinformation on social media, highlighting that a post from a PTI-affiliated page falsely claimed that 100 people had been martyred in the train hijacking tragedy.

He alleged that this misleading account was circulated by verified PTI-affiliated accounts, particularly those operated by supporters living abroad.

He also referenced a past statement by former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and his spy chief Faiz Hameed, which suggested that “settling terrorists in Pakistan will benefit the country”, adding that is the reason, the nation is bearing the brunt due to past’s flawed policies.

He claimed that intelligence sources confirmed the attackers’ links to Afghanistan. He stressed that Pakistan has repeatedly urged Afghanistan to take action against terrorist groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). However, he asserted that real progress is only possible if past mistakes are acknowledged.

The minister also accused PTI of attempting to seize power at all costs while failing to prioritise national security, adding that the way these people disrupt proceedings and engage in political double standards shows their desperation for power.

He added that the PTI members question the legitimacy of state institutions when it suits them, yet they continue to benefit from the same system.

He urged the opposition to focus on Pakistan’s survival rather than defending one individual and emphasised that the country’s security and stability should take precedence over personal political battles.

He urged PTI members to abandon their confrontational approach and work towards national unity. He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s fight against terrorism remains a top priority.

Taking the floor, PTI’s Asad Qaiser lambasted the minister for his “double standards,” saying the minister must not forget his past, and he should admit that it is a failure of security and intelligence agencies.

He also demanded the resignation of the defence minister, saying heads must roll in order to address the root causes of ongoing terrorism and the factors behind rising terrorist activities in the country.

He said that there is a need to revisit the National Action Plan (NAP) to curb terrorism in the country, adding that the government needs to reassess its foreign relations, particularly in the context of regional security.

He criticised the legitimacy of the current National Assembly and Balochistan Assembly, claiming that those occupying seats are merely representatives of “Form 47”.

He reaffirmed his party’s stance on the imprisonment of Imran Khan, vowing to raise the issue at every forum and on every occasion. He maintained that the detention was unjust and politically motivated.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also strongly condemned the train hijacking and highlighted the issue of rising terrorism across the country.

“The issue of terrorism in Pakistan is not new. The evolution of terrorism, the PPP, and in extension me personally, are connected,” he said and noted that terrorism in each province had its “own context” and that he had been witnessing such incidents.

Bilawal recalled there had been abduction attempts from the PM House when his mother, late Benazir Bhutto, was the premier, following which he was moved to London for protection.

Referring to Benazir’s 2007 assassination, he said Benazir was “martyred as a result of terrorism”. “After that, the wave of terrorism kept on rising in Pakistan, and the fire spread to all four provinces.”

He brought up the 2014 Army Public School attack in Peshawar: “When an incident like APS took place, we put our politics aside and prioritised national interest.

“We endorsed the National Action Plan, we fought them (terrorists) in all four provinces, and we broke the backbone of terrorists in Pakistan,” he added.

“Sadly, all our achievements are lost, and the fire of terrorism is burning again. We are passing through a time worse than the past,” he lamented.

He added that the terrorists were taking advantage of the country’s weaknesses, mainly the lack of unity.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan demanded an in-camera briefing to the joint-sitting of parliament on the rising incidents of terrorism, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He also called for moving forward in the best national interest, forgetting and forgiving all the past mistakes, saying this is the only way forward to get rid of the issues, especially the menace of terrorism.

The lawmakers belonging to other political parties also condemned the train hijacking incident, saying the need of the hour is that the political parties must get united to root out the menace from the country.

They said that unless and until there is no unity and the nation does not rally behind their leaders, winning the war on terrorism will remain an uphill task.

