Jaffar Express: train hijack hostages end ordeal with arrival in Quetta

QUETTA: Dozens of people rescued from a train hijacked by terrorists in southwest Pakistan arrived on Thursday in the city of Quetta, hours after security forces killed all 33 attackers to end a day-long standoff.

Militants blew up the rail tracks and opened fire on the Jaffar Express as it made its way to Peshawar in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Quetta, the capital of mineral-rich Balochistan province, taking several passengers hostage.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist group in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 21 hostages and four security troops.

“The terrorists eventually breached the train by smashing windows, but they mistakenly believed we were dead and retreated,” said train driver Amjad, who dived for cover to the engine floor as soon as the militants opened fire on it.

He crouched there for about 27 hours until the security forces arrived, he added. Reuters video images showed first-aid being administered to rescued passengers at the railway station in Quetta, where they had been escorted by security forces.

“If the army had not come today the attackers had said they would execute all of us,” one of the rescued passengers told broadcaster Geo News.

The BLA had threatened to start killing hostages if authorities missed a 48-hour deadline to release Baloch political prisoners, activists, and missing people it claimed had been arrested by the military.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the region on Thursday, media said.

He had condemned the attack in a post on X on Tuesday, adding, “Such cowardly acts will not shake Pakistan’s resolve for peace.”