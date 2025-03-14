Sindh PA opposes proposed construction of new canals

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday, opposing the construction of six new canals on the Indus River to irrigate the Cholistan Desert, as the opposition urged the ruling PPP to escalate the matter to the National Assembly, calling for immediate action to halt the project.

Lawmakers asserted that Sindh would not accept any project that affects water availability to its agriculture sector, saying that the province also widely depends on the Indus River for human and livestock needs.

They labelled the construction of additional canals as illegal and rejected the proposed canal projects outright.

Zardari warns govt’s ‘unilateral’ Indus canal plan ‘causing grave strain on federation’

The resolution, which Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah tabled in the house, demanded an immediate halt to work on the project to prevent further damage to the province’s water resources.

It emphasised that the Indus River serves as the backbone of the province’s economy and agriculture. Millions of people benefit from its waters, and equitable distribution is essential under the 1991 Water Accord.

The agreement strictly prohibits the construction of additional canals. It warned that the construction of six new canals would lead to severe water shortages, adversely affecting agriculture, the economy, and the environment. Lower Sindh is already facing water scarcity, which is impacting the Indus Delta.

The resolution also urged the federal government to take provinces into confidence on this critical issue. It stressed that the construction of these six disputed canals would cause significant harm to agriculture and further exacerbate the water shortages in Sindh.

The mover told the house that the decision was made suddenly, prompting him to write a letter to the Planning Minister. “How can work proceed without proper approval? They are talking about drawing floodwaters for the Cholistan Canal. A proposal has been made to take 4,622 cusecs of water, but there is no planning or feasibility study. Where will the canal be built,” he questioned.

Shah raised concerns over the impact on Punjab’s most fertile lands, situated between the Jhelum and Chenab rivers. “They are saying that water from this area will be diverted to Cholistan. But why should Sindh not be concerned about this? Are you willing to turn your most fertile lands barren just to make a desert bloom,” he asked.

He said that it is impractical to let the upper riparian areas dry up for the sake of developing a desert. “I don’t think this approach is logical.”

Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi criticized the Sindh government’s lack of engagement with the federal government on provincial issues like gas shortages. He stressed the need for meaningful dialogue.

Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar questioned why the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) stance on water distribution was being repeatedly challenged. He emphasised that Sindh is an agricultural province and its survival depends on water.

Senior PPP leader Nisar Khuhro warned that the project would harm Pakistan, asserting that while Sindh would remain patient, it would not tolerate injustice.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon appreciated support for the resolution from Jamaat-e-Islami, PTI, and MQM, stating that Sindh’s interests unite all parties.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro reaffirmed PPP’s commitment to fair water distribution, recalling how Sindh had rejected the Kalabagh Dam. He assured that former President Asif Ali Zardari had never approved the new canals.

Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar accused past governments of depriving Sindh of its water rights and rejected the project outright.

PPP’s Nadir Magsi questioned who would truly benefit from the canals, warning that Sindh and Balochistan would be left barren.

Former Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani urged the federal government to reconsider, highlighting widespread protests across Sindh.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho declared that Sindh would never give up its water rights, accusing the Centre of creating divisions among provinces.

MQM leaders including Sabir Qaimkhani, Iftikhar Alam and Fauzia Hameed demanded that all stakeholders be consulted, expressing concerns over Sindh’s exclusion from major decisions.

PTI leaders Bilal Jadoon, Rehan Bandukda, and Shabbir Qureshi slammed PPP for not bringing the issue to the National Assembly, with Qureshi stating that protests forced the assembly to address the issue.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muham-mad Farooq criticised PPP’s delayed stance, questioning why it endorsed the Green Pakistan Initiative, under which the Cholistan Canal falls. He called for clarity on the response received from the CCI.

