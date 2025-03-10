Zardari warns govt’s ‘unilateral’ Indus canal plan ‘causing grave strain on federation’

In his address to a joint session of Parliament, President Asif Ali Zardari delivered a sharp critique of the government’s “unilateral policies” regarding the plan to carve out more canals from the Indus River System. He warned that such decisions are creating “grave strain on the federation.”

The President highlighted that the decision has drawn “strong opposition from federating units.”

“It is a proposal that I as your President cannot support,” he emphasized.

“As President of Pakistan, I have been elected by all four provincial assemblies, the National Assembly, and the Senate of Pakistan,” the President said, adding, “In the constitutional framework, it is my duty to represent the Federation.”

Urging the government to abandon the plan, he called for collaborative, sustainable solutions that prioritize national harmony and equitable resource distribution.

The President reiterated the need for “consensus-driven” decision-making to preserve national unity and ensure fair resource allocation.

Reflecting on his personal commitment to the nation, the President recalled chanting “Pakistan Khappay” after the assassination of his wife, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“For me, Pakistan always comes first,” he asserted.

He called on the Parliament to play its role in nation-building, strengthening institutions and improving governance.

“Let us put national interest supreme and set aside personal and political differences,” he emphasised.