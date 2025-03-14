AIRLINK 176.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.12%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-14

Hearing for scheduled 26th: LHC restores intra-court appeal challenging Dar’s appointment as DPM

Recorder Report Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 07:16am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday restored an intra-court appeal challenging the appointment of Senator Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister and scheduled the hearing for March 26.

The court had dismissed the appeal due to non-appearance of the petitioner Ashba Kamran.

However, shortly after, the petitioner appeared in the court, apologized for the delay, and requested the restoration of her appeal.

The court accepted the request and restored the appeal.

The activist filed the appeal after a single bench of the LHC dismissed her writ petition against the appointment of the deputy PM.

The appellant argued that there is no provision in the Constitution for the office of deputy prime minister. She says the respondent was appointed merely through a notification issued by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She stated that the deputy PM is considered a deputy to the PM, who is elected by members of the National Assembly through a vote.

Therefore, as a Senator, Ishaq Dar cannot hold the position of the deputy PM, she added.

The petitioner asked the court to declare Senator Dar’s appointment as deputy PM unconstitutional and also set aside the decision of the single bench.

