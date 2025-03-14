AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.18%)
Pakistan

Rally at SU condemns attack on Jaffer Express

Recorder Report Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 07:28am

HYDERABAD: A rally was taken out at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Thursday to condemn the brutal attack on the Jaffer Express in Balochistan.

Led by the Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Abdu Sattar Shah, PVC SU Camous Thatta Misbah Bibi Qureshi and Registrar Prof Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed Maher, Dr Younis Leghari, Dr Barkat Ali Bughio, Dr Abdul Hameed Panhwar, Ghulam Saqib Buriro, Dr Pasand Ali Khoso, Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, Shahid Hussain Larik and others, the rally commenced from the main entrance of the Administrative Building, which circled around the Admin Block and returned to the main gate, where it transformed into a protest demonstration.

Addressing the gathering, the PVC Main campus Professor Dr Abdul Sattar Shah strongly condemned the terrorist attack and stated that the targeting of innocent passengers during the holy month of Ramadan proved that terrorists had no connection with Islam, Pakistan or Balochistan. He called for eradicating terrorism and ensuring peace across the country.

He said the attack was aimed at destabilizing the region and spreading fear among the masses but the government had vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of railway passengers.

