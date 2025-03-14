AIRLINK 176.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.12%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-14

PSW, Maqta Technologies forge partnership to revolutionise digital trade

Press Release Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 07:34am

LAHORE: Pakistan Single Window (PSW), the designated operator of the Pakistan Single Window System, and Maqta Technologies, the digital arm of AD Ports Group, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing international trade through innovative digital solutions.

The PSW, a state-owned entity, is responsible for developing, implementing, and operating the Pakistan Single Window System — a unified digital platform that streamlines cross-border trade by enabling traders to submit import, export, and transit-related data electronically.

The Maqta Technologies specialises in integrated trade, transport, and logistics solutions, contributing to the digital transformation of global trade.

Dr Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Digital Cluster and Maqta Technologies Group — AD Ports Group, stated: “Our partnership with Pakistan Single Window highlights our dedication to enhancing cross-border trade through advanced digital solutions. We will leverage our combined capabilities to unlock new commercial opportunities and maximize trade facilitation in Pakistan and global markets.”

Syed Aftab Haider, CEO of Pakistan Single Window, remarked: “This partnership marks a significant step in PSW’s vision to contribute to global trade facilitation by collaborating with leading regional players. Maqta Technologies brings invaluable global expertise in digital trade solutions, while PSW is emerging as a regional leader in single window implementation. Together, we are well-positioned to drive impactful advancements in trade facilitation.”

