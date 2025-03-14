Reducing malnutrition in students: CM Maryam’s ‘School Meal Programme’ goes a long way

LAHORE: Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘School Meal Program’ is successfully underway. The impact of malnutrition among students has been significantly reduced since the launch of the ‘School Meal Program.’ Rs 01 billion 78 crore were saved in the first phase of the ‘School Meal Programme.’

Within a few months of the launching of ‘School Meal Program’, a unique record of enrolment of more than 55 thousand new students was set. 04 crore milk packs were provided to the schools in Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and DG Khan.

More than three and a half crore milk packs were provided to students in the three districts. The number of students present at the launch of the ‘School Meal Program’ has increased from 3 lakh 61 thousand to 4 lakh 16 thousand.

Transparency and competitive tendering ensured savings in the ‘School Meal Program.’ On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, an effective monitoring and management system has been enforced. She directed to take measures for the ‘School Meal Program’ in other remote districts of South Punjab. She underscored, “All resources are available for the students and the scope of the ‘School Meal Programme’ will be expanded gradually.”

