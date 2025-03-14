Trading activity improves on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained bearish and the trading volume improved a little bit.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh as per quality is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, while rates in Punjab are in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

Around, 2108 bales of Sadiqabad were sold in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni, 400 bales of FaqirWali were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund and 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,750 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Meanwhile, polyester fiber prices were reported at Rs 351 per kilogram.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025