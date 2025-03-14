FBR lays down procedure of placing tax officers in ‘admin pool’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided that tax officials currently placed on the “Admin Pool” for a period beyond 90 days shall be posted within the next 15 days.

In this regard, the FBR has laid down procedure for placement of tax officers in Admin Pool.

According to the FBR’s notification issued on Thursday, in pursuance of the decision of the Board in its meeting, the following decisions are hereby notified with immediate effect:

An officer of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) may be posted in the Admin Pool only in the following circumstances:

a) FBR is yet to determine the appropriate posting for the officer.

b) The officer has returned from deputation.

d) The officer has returned from medical leave, which had warranted relinquishment of charge.

c) The officer has returned from long leave.

e) The officer has returned from a training that had warranted his/ her relinquishment of charge.

(f) There is a complaint against the officer, and a fact-finding inquiry has been initiated, which also warrants the removal of the officer from his present posting. Where in case of inquiry, E&D rules are in progress, necessitating removal of the officer.

g) Any other exigencies which may warrant placement of an officer on Admin Pool for a while.

The placement of an officer in the Admin Pool shall be for the shortest possible time and shall not exceed 45 days.

In case the placement of an officer on Admin Pool exceeds 45 days, a committee comprising Member (Admin/ HR) and the respective Member (Operations) of Inland Revenue and Customs shall review the officer’s placement in Admin Pool and may make appropriate recommendations in writing to the Chairman FBR for approval, including further posting or pending such posting, extension in the officer’s placement for up to another maximum 45 days along with reasons to be recorded in writing.

On or before the expiry of such an extended period of placement, the officer must be posted to his/ her next posting.

Any extension in the duration of placement on the Admin Pool beyond 90 days may only be made with the officer’s consent or where disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the officer under the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

Where there is an E&D proceeding under way against an officer, the condition mentioned in paras 3 and 5 shall not apply.

The officer placed on the Admin Pool shall continue to draw salary and allowances; etc, against a supernumerary post in his/ her previous office. The officers currently placed on the Admin Pool for a period beyond 90 days shall be posted within fifteen (15) days of the issuance of this notification, FBR added.

