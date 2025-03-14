AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-14

Security of Red Zone beefed up after threat alerts

Fazal Sher Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of threat alerts, the Capital Territory Police have heightened the security of the Red Zone.

A police official said that following the direction of high-ups of police, extra forces including police commandos and personnel of FC were deployed at sensitive points and buildings in the Red Zone which houses the Diplomatic Enclave, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the Parliament House building, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and other government offices, and the immediately adjacent areas.

He said that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Division Muhammad Sarfraz Virk held an important meeting on security and he issued directives for security of important buildings and institutions located in the high security zone and the protection of local and foreign dignitaries will be ensured. “Due to the prevailing situation security duties have been heightened to a high alert status”, he said.

The SSP instructed that all personnel on duty be equipped with modern weapons and necessary protective gear, including bullet-proof helmets and jackets. He also said that vehicles entering the Red Zone would undergo thorough checks, and only authorised vehicles would be granted access. Irrelevant vehicles will be strictly prohibited from entering the area.

In addition, the Diplomatic Enclave will have stricter entry protocols, with the access granted only to individuals who have valid entry cards and credentials. The security of government and private institutions, as well as, embassies and United Nations offices located within the Red Zone, remains a top priority.

To ensure readiness, SSP Virk called for daily briefings for security staff, focusing on the proper use of weapons, maintaining alertness, and efficiently performing their duties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

security measures Capital territory Police Security high alert Red Zone security

Comments

200 characters

Security of Red Zone beefed up after threat alerts

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Word ‘tax’ in ITO, Article 260: SC judge seeks accurate definition

Sindh PA opposes proposed construction of new canals

RTO-1 arrests mastermind behind major ST fraud

FBR lays down procedure of placing tax officers in ‘admin pool’

Technology, public service: Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge to boost digital links

Read more stories