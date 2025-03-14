Security of Red Zone beefed up after threat alerts

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of threat alerts, the Capital Territory Police have heightened the security of the Red Zone.

A police official said that following the direction of high-ups of police, extra forces including police commandos and personnel of FC were deployed at sensitive points and buildings in the Red Zone which houses the Diplomatic Enclave, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the Parliament House building, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and other government offices, and the immediately adjacent areas.

He said that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Division Muhammad Sarfraz Virk held an important meeting on security and he issued directives for security of important buildings and institutions located in the high security zone and the protection of local and foreign dignitaries will be ensured. “Due to the prevailing situation security duties have been heightened to a high alert status”, he said.

The SSP instructed that all personnel on duty be equipped with modern weapons and necessary protective gear, including bullet-proof helmets and jackets. He also said that vehicles entering the Red Zone would undergo thorough checks, and only authorised vehicles would be granted access. Irrelevant vehicles will be strictly prohibited from entering the area.

In addition, the Diplomatic Enclave will have stricter entry protocols, with the access granted only to individuals who have valid entry cards and credentials. The security of government and private institutions, as well as, embassies and United Nations offices located within the Red Zone, remains a top priority.

To ensure readiness, SSP Virk called for daily briefings for security staff, focusing on the proper use of weapons, maintaining alertness, and efficiently performing their duties.

