AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-14

Jandola check post: Ten terrorists dead as forces foil attack

NNI Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

TANK: Security forces have foiled terror attack on FC Fort in Jandola, Tank district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed ten terrorists on Thursday.

According to sources, more than 10 terrorists carried out a suicide attack on FC fort in Jandola tehsil of Tank carrying a vehicle loaded with explosives.

Sources said, a group of terrorists included three suicide bombers. The terrorists wanted to free the terrorists imprisoned in the FC Fort jail. However, security forces foiled their attack and killed all 10 terrorists, including 3 suicide bombers.

So far three FC soldiers were injured in the attack and their condition was reported to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to the security forces for foiling terror attack on FC Fort.

In his statement, Interior Minister said Pakistan Army, FC were committed to eradicate menace of terrorism from the country.

The Minister expressed the resolve that no one will be allowed to carry out such kind of incidents in the country. He also expressed the resolve to uproot the scourge of terrorism and make Pakistan a cradle of peace. He said that terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

KP Pakistan Army interior minister terrorists terrorists attack Pakistan Security forces Mohsin Naqvi Tank District Jandola check post FC Fort in Jandola FC soldiers

Comments

200 characters

Jandola check post: Ten terrorists dead as forces foil attack

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Word ‘tax’ in ITO, Article 260: SC judge seeks accurate definition

Sindh PA opposes proposed construction of new canals

RTO-1 arrests mastermind behind major ST fraud

FBR lays down procedure of placing tax officers in ‘admin pool’

Technology, public service: Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge to boost digital links

Read more stories