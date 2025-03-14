Jandola check post: Ten terrorists dead as forces foil attack

TANK: Security forces have foiled terror attack on FC Fort in Jandola, Tank district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed ten terrorists on Thursday.

According to sources, more than 10 terrorists carried out a suicide attack on FC fort in Jandola tehsil of Tank carrying a vehicle loaded with explosives.

Sources said, a group of terrorists included three suicide bombers. The terrorists wanted to free the terrorists imprisoned in the FC Fort jail. However, security forces foiled their attack and killed all 10 terrorists, including 3 suicide bombers.

So far three FC soldiers were injured in the attack and their condition was reported to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to the security forces for foiling terror attack on FC Fort.

In his statement, Interior Minister said Pakistan Army, FC were committed to eradicate menace of terrorism from the country.

The Minister expressed the resolve that no one will be allowed to carry out such kind of incidents in the country. He also expressed the resolve to uproot the scourge of terrorism and make Pakistan a cradle of peace. He said that terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs.