AIRLINK 176.15 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
FCCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.84%)
FLYNG 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.47%)
HUMNL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.03%)
OGDC 216.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
PPL 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.29%)
PRL 35.62 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.4%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.77%)
SEARL 94.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SYM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.68%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
TRG 61.64 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.88%)
WAVESAPP 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
BR100 12,187 Increased By 90.4 (0.75%)
BR30 37,106 Increased By 279.4 (0.76%)
KSE100 114,716 Increased By 631.2 (0.55%)
KSE30 35,456 Increased By 198.6 (0.56%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen flat, tariff uncertainty overshadows inflation optimism

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 10:00am

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds are expected to be little changed in early deals on Thursday, as positive momentum from lower inflation in India and the United States came under a cloud of rising risks from tariff wars.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.67% and 6.70%, a trader with a private bank said, compared with its previous close of 6.6821%.

“There could have been an attempt to go past the 6.68% level on the 10-year benchmark, but the reversal in US Treasury yield will see a range-bound opening for local bonds as well,” the trader said.

US yields rose on Wednesday as traders worried about the potential inflationary impact of a global trade war, offsetting optimism over slowing retail inflation in February.

The consumer price index rose 0.2% last month, after rising 0.5% in January, and 2.8% in the 12 months through February.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.3% month-on-month and advancing 2.9% year-on-year.

The 10-year US yield has risen above 4.30%, over 15 basis points higher than the lows hit earlier this week.

Bond yields had eased on Wednesday, after India’s retail inflation eased to 3.61% in February, the lowest level since July and also down from 4.26% in January.

A Reuters poll had pegged the reading at 3.98%.

The reading has boosted the chances that the Reserve Bank of India may cut interest rates for the second straight meeting in April.

Indian bond yields to move in tight range before central bank purchase, inflation data

The inflation trajectory is turning more benign than earlier expectations, thereby creating further room for sharper monetary easing, Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

“We expect a 25 bps rate cut each in April and June, along with a shift in the stance to ‘accommodative’.

Beyond June, we continue to monitor the downside risks to growth to decipher room for additional rate easing.“

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields seen flat, tariff uncertainty overshadows inflation optimism

Buying momentum at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 900 points

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Haleon Pakistan exports first Centrum shipment to Kenya

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Read more stories