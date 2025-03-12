AIRLINK 175.99 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.24%)
BOP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.19%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 131.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.03%)
OGDC 217.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.83%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
PIBTL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
POWER 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
PPL 185.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.68%)
PRL 34.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SEARL 93.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SSGC 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
SYM 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.81%)
TELE 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 59.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.08%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,104 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.36%)
BR30 36,985 Decreased By -111.9 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,173 Decreased By -4.9 (-0%)
KSE30 35,250 Decreased By -60.1 (-0.17%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields to move in tight range before central bank purchase, inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 11:47am

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds are expected to trade in a tight range on Wednesday as market participants await a domestic inflation report due later in the day, with the results of the central bank’s debt purchase also in focus.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.68% and 6.71%, a trader with a private bank said, compared with its previous close of 6.6938%.

“We should see a quiet opening, with major focus on the results of the open market bond purchase from the central bank.

The inflation reading will also be crucial and a larger-than-expected drop could lead to a mini rally in prices,“ the trader said.

The Reserve Bank of India will purchase 500 billion rupees ($5.73 billion) worth of government bonds maturing from 2029 to 2039.

This would be followed by a similar-sized bond purchase on March 18.

The central bank has already bought bonds worth 1 trillion rupees through OMOs over the last two months, and banks have aggressively offered their securities at higher-than-prevailing yields to free up space in their treasury portfolios.

Traders would be eyeing the levels at which the central bank accepts these offers as a cue to the direction for yields. Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation data for February is due at 4:00 p.m. IST on Wednesday and a Reuters poll pegs the reading at 3.98%, down from 4.31% in January.

India bond yields seen in narrow range before state debt sale

This would be the first time in six months that the reading would ease below the central bank target of 4%.

The inflation numbers are likely to cement expectations for a back-to-back interest rate cut in April.

A broad-based moderation in food inflation, led by perishables, is likely to be the main reason behind the slower headline print in February, DBS said in a note.

The inflation report would be followed by US retail inflation data, which will be released after Indian market hours on Wednesday.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields to move in tight range before central bank purchase, inflation data

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s banking outlook to positive

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 passengers rescued as operation enters 2nd day

PSX open higher, KSE-100 gains over 200 points

Intra-day update: rupee improves against US dollar

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility: Dar reviews progress

Oil up on weak dollar but tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Read more stories