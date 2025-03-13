AIRLINK 176.50 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.65%)
BOP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
FCCL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.84%)
FLYNG 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.85%)
OGDC 217.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
PPL 183.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.31%)
PRL 35.62 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.4%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.77%)
SEARL 94.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.55%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SYM 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 61.65 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
BR100 12,187 Increased By 90.4 (0.75%)
BR30 37,106 Increased By 279.4 (0.76%)
KSE100 114,716 Increased By 631.2 (0.55%)
KSE30 35,456 Increased By 198.6 (0.56%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Belinda Bencic upsets Coco Gauff to reach quarterfinals at Indian Wells

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 09:47am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Wild card Belinda Bencic continued her strong run since returning from maternity leave by notching a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 upset of third-seeded Coco Gauff on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif.

Bencic converted 3 of 5 break points and recovered from a first-set loss before recovering to send Gauff packing in the round of 16 match.

Bencic was facing game point when trailing 4-3 in third set before rallying to win that game and then claiming the next two to win and avenge a fourth-round loss in this year’s Australian Open.

“It’s a big challenge playing Coco,” Bencic said.

“I felt like it was the last moment when the match went one way. … I’m very happy for the wild card so thank you to the tournament for having me here.”

Bencic, who turned 28 on Monday, will face fifth-seeded Madison Keys of the United States in the quarterfinals.

Bencic, a Switzerland native, gave birth to daughter Bella last April and returned to the WTA Tour in the fall.

She is off to a strong start in 2025 and beat Ashlyn Krueger in the Abu Dhabi Open final in February for her ninth career victory.

The 2021 Olympic gold medalist has been as high as world No. 4 in her career but stood at 58th entering this tourney.

But she said she has a different mindset now that she’s a mother.

“I always tell myself ‘it doesn’t matter if I win this match, I already won in life,” Bencic said.

“I have a beautiful family. Obviously, I still want to win tennis matches. It’s still my dream. But definitely my priorities have changed. I’m very blessed.”

Defending champ Iga Swiatek powers into Indian Wells quarters

Gauff had a 31-21 edge in winners but also committed more errors (36-27) than Bencic. Gauff again had serving issues, committing eight double faults to Bencic’s three.

“Today the difference was (Bencic) was a bit more aggressive than I was, and in those moments in Australia, I stepped up my game to be more aggressive the last two sets, and she kind of did that to me (today),” Gauff said.

Gauff, who turns 21 on Thursday, has lost four of her past six matches, beginning with a quarterfinal loss to Paula Badosa in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Keys rallied for a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over 19th-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia on Wednesday.

Keys had a point to level the match at 4-5 of the second set, but Vekic bounced back and sent the set to a tiebreaker, where Keys needed three more set points to level the match.

In the third set, Keys jumped on top with a break in the first game, then pulled away late with two more breaks.

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus overwhelmed British lucky loser Sonay Kartal 6-1, 6-2 in 72 minutes.

Next up for Sabalenka is 25th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova of Russia, who trounced sixth-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy 6-0, 6-4.

Australian Open Aryna Sabalenka Indian Wells Belinda Bencic BNP Paribas Open 2021 Olympic gold

Comments

200 characters

Belinda Bencic upsets Coco Gauff to reach quarterfinals at Indian Wells

Buying momentum at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 900 points

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Haleon Pakistan exports first Centrum shipment to Kenya

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Read more stories