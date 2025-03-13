South Korean stocks rise after soft US inflation data
SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
South Korean shares rose on Thursday after cooler-than-expected US inflation data helped Wall Street to recover from earlier losses. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
The benchmark KOSPI was up 19.80 points, or 0.77%, at 2,594.62, as of 0058 GMT.
Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.09% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.06%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.86%.
Hyundai Motor added 0.05% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 1.01%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 1.17% and up 0.28%, respectively.
Of the total 933 traded issues, 481 shares advanced, while 366 declined.
Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 49.6 billion won ($34.23 million).
The won was quoted at 1,450.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13% higher than its previous close at 1,452.6.
In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,448.9 per dollar, up 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,446.6.
The KOSPI has risen 8.13% so far this year, and gained 1.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
The won has gained 1.5% against the dollar so far this year.
In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 106.77.
The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 2.566%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 bps to 2.776%.
