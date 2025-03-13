AIRLINK 176.50 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.65%)
BOP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
FCCL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.84%)
FLYNG 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.85%)
OGDC 217.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
PPL 183.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.31%)
PRL 35.62 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.4%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.77%)
SEARL 94.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.55%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SYM 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 61.65 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
BR100 12,187 Increased By 90.4 (0.75%)
BR30 37,106 Increased By 279.4 (0.76%)
KSE100 114,717 Increased By 632.3 (0.55%)
KSE30 35,457 Increased By 199.2 (0.56%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean stocks rise after soft US inflation data

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 19.80 points, or 0.77%, at 2,594.62
Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 09:25am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares track Wall Street lower, but set for weekly gain

  • South Korean shares rose on Thursday after cooler-than-expected US inflation data helped Wall Street to recover from earlier losses. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 19.80 points, or 0.77%, at 2,594.62, as of 0058 GMT.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.09% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.06%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.86%.

  • Hyundai Motor added 0.05% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 1.01%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 1.17% and up 0.28%, respectively.

  • Of the total 933 traded issues, 481 shares advanced, while 366 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 49.6 billion won ($34.23 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,450.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13% higher than its previous close at 1,452.6.

  • In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,448.9 per dollar, up 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,446.6.

  • The KOSPI has risen 8.13% so far this year, and gained 1.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

  • The won has gained 1.5% against the dollar so far this year.

  • In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 106.77.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 2.566%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 bps to 2.776%.

South Korean stocks

Comments

200 characters

South Korean stocks rise after soft US inflation data

Buying momentum at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 900 points

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Haleon Pakistan exports first Centrum shipment to Kenya

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Read more stories