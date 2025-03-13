AIRLINK 176.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.36%)
BOP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
FCCL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 131.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.85%)
OGDC 217.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
PPL 183.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
PRL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.63%)
PTC 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.95%)
SEARL 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.8%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.68%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TRG 61.50 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
BR100 12,187 Increased By 91.2 (0.75%)
BR30 37,109 Increased By 282.4 (0.77%)
KSE100 114,725 Increased By 640.1 (0.56%)
KSE30 35,473 Increased By 215.6 (0.61%)
Oil eases on concerns about escalating tariff wars’ impact on global economy

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 09:16am

TOKYO: Oil prices eased on Thursday after surging the day before as worries about the impact of intensifying tariff wars on global economic growth and energy demand outweighed the positive sentiment from a larger-than-expected draw in US gasoline stocks.

Brent futures fell 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $70.88 a barrel by 0107 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $67.57 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rallied about 2% on Wednesday as US government data showed tighter-than-expected oil and fuel inventories.

US crude stockpiles rose by 1.4 million barrels in the latest week, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Wednesday, which was less than the 2 million-barrel rise forecasters had expected.

US gasoline inventories fell by 5.7 million barrels, more than the 1.9 million-barrel draw expected by analysts, while distillate stocks also dropped more than anticipated.

The EIA data also showed that crude inventories in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose to their highest level since 2022.

“Declining US gasoline inventories raised expectations for a seasonal demand increase in spring, but concerns about the global economic impact of tariff wars weighed on the market,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist of Nissan Securities Investment.

“With strong and weak factors progressing simultaneously, it has become difficult for the market to lean decisively in one direction or the other,” he added.

Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to escalate a global trade war with further tariffs on European Union goods, as major US trading partners said they would retaliate for trade barriers already erected by the US president.

Trump’s hyper-focus on tariffs has rattled investors, consumers and business confidence and raised US recession fears.

Oil up 2pc on tighter US supplies

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Wednesday that Kazakhstan led a sizeable jump in February crude output by the wider OPEC+, highlighting a challenge for the producer group in enforcing adherence to agreed output targets.

OPEC’s monthly report showed OPEC+, which includes OPEC, Russia and other allies, raised output in February by 363,000 barrels per day to 41.01 million bpd.

The group kept its forecasts for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2025.

“Trade concerns are expected to contribute to volatility as trade policies continue to be unveiled. However, the global economy is expected to adjust,” OPEC said.

