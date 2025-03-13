AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil dips as economic concerns, supply and demand expectations weigh

Reuters Published March 13, 2025 Updated March 13, 2025 08:26pm

LONDON: Oil prices slipped on Thursday after surging in the previous session on a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. gasoline stocks, as markets weighed macroeconomic concerns and demand versus supply expectations.

Brent futures were down 37 cents, or 0.5%, at $70.58 a barrel at 10:25 a.m. EDT (1425 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.6%, to $67.29 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rallied about 2% on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed tighter-than-expected oil and fuel inventories.

U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 5.7 million barrels, more than the 1.9 million-barrel draw expected by analysts, while distillate stocks also dropped more than anticipated, despite gains in crude stocks.

“Declining U.S. gasoline inventories raised expectations for a seasonal demand increase in spring, but concerns about the global economic impact of tariff wars weighed on the market,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist at Nissan Securities Investment.

“With strong and weak factors progressing simultaneously, it has become difficult for the market to lean decisively in one direction or the other,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to escalate a global trade war with further tariffs on European Union goods, as major U.S. trading partners said they would retaliate for trade barriers already erected by the U.S. president.

Oil up 2pc on tighter US supplies

Trump’s focus on tariffs has rattled investors, consumers and business confidence and, along with sharp government spending cuts, threatened labour market stability and raised U.S. recession fears.

U.S. Labor Department data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week.

With the U.S. president’s stated commitment to cheaper oil, Citi analysts said their outlook for Brent by the second half of 2025 is $60 a barrel.

Global oil supply could exceed demand by around 600,000 barrels per day this year, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday, revising down its 2025 demand growth forecast.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Wednesday that Kazakhstan led a sizeable jump in February crude output by the wider OPEC+, highlighting a challenge for the producer group in enforcing adherence to agreed output targets, even as it intends to unwind production cuts.

Worries about flagging jet fuel demand weighed further on markets, with JP Morgan analysts saying that U.S. Transportation Security Administration data showed “passenger volumes for March have decreased by 5% year-over-year, following stagnant traffic in February”.

However, recent firm global demand numbers limited overall market weakness.

“As of March 11, global oil demand averaged 102.2 million barrels per day, expanding 1.7 million barrels per day year-over-year and exceeding our projected increase for the month by 60,000 barrels per day,” the JP Morgan analysts added.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil dips as economic concerns, supply and demand expectations weigh

Buying momentum at PSX, KSE-100 rallies above 115,000

PM Shehbaz says Taliban sympathisers responsible for security chaos

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on checkpoint in KP’s Jandola: Interior ministry

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall to nearly five-month low

Uzbekistan committed to transforming political ties with Pakistan into mutual economic growth

Pakistan, Oman eye establishing direct route via sea

At the cost of industries: SSGC improves RLNG supply at sehri, iftar

No US entry ban on Pakistanis, says Foreign Office

Samba Bank plans transition to Islamic banking

Read more stories