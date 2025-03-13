Oil up 2pc on tighter US supplies

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose 2% on Wednesday, as US government data showed tighter oil and fuel inventories than expected, though investors kept an eye on mounting fears of a US economic slowdown and the impact of tariffs on global economic growth.

Brent futures rose $1.33, or 1.9%, to $70.89 a barrel at 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.45, or 2.2%, to $67.70 a barrel.

US crude stockpiles rose by 1.4 million barrels in the latest week, less than an expected 2-million barrel rise, US government data showed on Wednesday.

US gasoline inventories fell by 5.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel draw, while distillate stocks also dropped by more than expected.

“This week, the oil build was smaller than expected and gasoline and diesel draws were larger than expected,” said Josh Young, Chief Investment Officer, Bison Interests. “This evidences stronger demand and could see oil prices rise as a result.”

In recent days, crude futures have been supported by a weaker US dollar and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) moving away from earlier calls of strongly oversupplied oil markets this year, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

The dollar struggled to lift off a five-month low against other major currencies on Wednesday, as traders digested tit-for-tat US-EU tariffs and a potential Russia-Ukraine ceasefire.

The dollar index which fell 0.5% to fresh 2025 lows on Tuesday, boosted oil prices by making crude less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

However, signs of cooling inflation offered investors some respite after US consumer prices increased less than expected in February. But improvement is likely temporary against the backdrop of aggressive tariffs on imports that are expected to raise the costs of most goods in the months ahead.

US President Donald Trump’s economic policies so far have centered on a blitz of tariff announcements. Some have taken effect and others have been delayed or are set to kick in later. Markets worry that tariffs could raise prices for businesses, boost inflation and undermine consumer confidence in a blow to economic growth. “Fears of a US recession, weakness in US stock markets and concerns over tariffs affecting key oil players such as China, introduced additional market uncertainty and these factors could continue to fuel a bearish sentiment, putting a lid on oil prices,” said Hassan Fawaz chairman and founder of brokerage GivTrade.

Also on Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries kept its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2025, saying air and road travel would support consumption.

“Trade concerns are expected to contribute to volatility as trade policies continue to be unveiled. However the global economy is expected to adjust,” OPEC said in the report. OPEC also published figures showing a 363,000 bpd increase in production by the wider OPEC+ group in February, led by a jump in Kazakhstan which is lagging in its adherence to OPEC+ output quotas.