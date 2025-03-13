US, EU condemn terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) and the European Union (EU) have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express train and hostage-taking of innocent passengers.

“We strongly condemn the attack on the Jaffar Express train, and the hostage-taking of passengers in Kacchi, Balochistan, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, a US-Specially Designated Global Terrorist group,” said statement issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad.

The Government of the US extends deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this horrific act, the statement added.

Jaffar Express attack: 21 passengers, 4 FC personnel lost lives as security forces kill ‘all terrorists’: DG ISPR

The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear. The United States will remain a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens. “We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time,” the US Embassy remarked.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador in Pakistan, Riina Kionka also voiced her grave concern over the horrific incident.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Balochistan on 11th March. Our deepest condolences go the people and families of victims,” she emphasised. As the situation is still unfolding, we express our profound concern for the hostages and call for their immediate release, the EU envoy said.

