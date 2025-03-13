Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz Malik said that Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSOCL)’s outstanding amount from the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) against jet fuel supplies as of February 28, 2025 has accumulated to Rs28.88 billion (Rs 14.29 billion principal and Rs 14.59 billion late payment surcharge).

The minister, in a written reply to a question to the National Assembly on Wednesday, said the PIA was failing to honour payment obligations due to its weak financial and liquidity position. He said the PSO was rigorously following up the matter with the PIA official for early settlement of outstanding balance.

Earlier, lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a walkout from the House after Abdul Qadir Patel did not allow Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan to speak on a point of order.

The chair and several other MNAs, including those from the PPP, showed their anger at the absence of ministers during the question-answer session. Patel, in a sarcastic manner said the ministers were not present while the house needed to increase more ministers. He said the member raised question but the concerned minister was not available for answer.

PPP senior leader Naveed Qamar said the prime minister had a big cabinet but ministers were not seen in the house. “If the ministers are not coming to the house then there is no need to sit here and we should resign.”

Later, the National Assembly was informed that the government has started a project to provide Information and Communication Technology (ICT)’s infrastructure in all post offices.

Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Gul Asghar Khan told the House during question hour that this project will bridge the digital divide, deliver enhanced public service accessibility and ensure long-term societal benefits.

Answering a supplementary question of the members, Parliamentary Secretary Mian Khan Bugti told the House that the government was supplying gas to communities within a five-kilometre radius of gas fields in a phased manner, subject to the availability of government funds.

He emphasised that while the policy ensured gas supply to nearby communities, the process was contingent on financial resources.

In response to a query from Member of Parliament Fatehullah Khan, he also highlighted that a nationwide ban on new gas connections remained in place.

Bugti said that employment opportunities for residents near gas fields were prioritised, with 80 per cent of jobs allocated to local workers. Additionally, funds generated under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives were directed through the deputy commissioner of the respective district to support local development projects, he said.

