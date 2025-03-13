PNSC sells MT Lahore and MT Quetta

KARACHI: The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has signed an agreement for the sale of two ships after completing their 20-year service period.

The PNSC has finalized the sale of MT Lahore and MT Quetta, following approval from its Board of Directors. After securing this approval, PNSC notified its shareholders via the stock exchange on February 26, 2025.

PNSC earns Rs20.18bn PAT in FY23-24

The ships were sold in compliance with international regulations, which prohibit multiple UAE and Saudi Arabian ports and oil terminals from docking vessels older than 20 years.

To maintain its operational capacity, PNSC also plans to acquire new ships as replacements for the sold vessels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025