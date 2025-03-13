Solarisation of tube wells: Meeting reviews progress

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee on the conversion of agricultural tube wells to solar power.

The chief minister and the chief secretary Balochistan, power minister, secretary power, and senior officials from finance, power, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed progress on the solarisation of tube wells initiative in Balochistan, including financial disbursements and retrieval of transformers.

The DPM reiterated the federal government’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions for Pakistan’s farmers and urged all concerned to fast-track the implementation of this important joint initiative of the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Balochistan.

