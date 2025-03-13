LESCO detects 199,568 theft cases

LAHORE: In compliance with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, the Disco Support Units, led by the Chief Executive of Lesco, have launched a region-wide operation against power thieves. So far, 199,568 cases of power theft have been detected, with 181,819 accused booked and 51,167 arrested.

The accused have been charged with 202.76 million units of electricity, valued at Rs. 7.748 billion, under the detection bill. The operation is ongoing, with Lesco authorities and law enforcement agencies working together to curb power theft.

The LESCO campaign against power theft has been continued over the last few years. Also, a good number of employees involved in corrupt practices have been removed from service.

