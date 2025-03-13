IG Punjab orders high security alert across Province

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, has instructed a high security alert across the province in light of the current national situation. Intelligence-based search and sweep operations and mock drills are continuing throughout the Punjab.

According to Punjab Police, 791 search and sweep operations and 7 mock drills were conducted in the past two days. IG Punjab said that during the search operations, wanted criminals, habitual offenders, and suspects involved in serious crimes were apprehended. From the suspects’ possession, 03 Kalashnikovs, 30 rifles, 21 handguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Dr Usman Anwar further said that mock drills will continue to combat terrorists and criminals. The mock drills involve teams from Punjab Police, CTD, Special Branch, Elite Force, Rescue 1122, and other law enforcement agencies.

