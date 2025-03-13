Import of raw sugar on growers, economy: Depts ordered to carry out study for implications

ISLAMABAD: A special committee on import of raw sugar on Wednesday directed the concerned departments to carry out detailed study for determining implications of the import of the commodity [raw sugar] on local growers and the economy.

The Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNF&R), Rana Tanveer Hussain, presided over the meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee on the import of raw sugar. The meeting discussed matters related to the import of raw sugar in detail, said a senior official of MNF&R.

He said that MNF&R minister said that import of raw sugar would help stabilise the price of domestically refined white sugar.

The official said that the high-level committee conducted a comprehensive discussion on the feasibility, benefits, and potential concerns regarding raw sugar imports. The meeting reviewed various international models to determine their impact on price stability and public welfare.

Hussain, during the meeting, said that the present government was committed to ensuring maximum relief for the public by implementing effective strategies in the food security sector.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister for Industries Haroon Akhtar, and other senior officials.

