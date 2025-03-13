Bilawal meets various party leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with various party leaders at Zardari House in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During these meetings, he discussed the political situation and the overall conditions in their respective areas.

Among those who met him was Member of the National Assembly Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, who briefed the PPP chairman on the issues faced by the people of Badin and the measures being taken to address them.

