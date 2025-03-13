AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
2025-03-13

JazzCash boosts digital payments with Google Wallet in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

KARACHI: JazzCash customers can now add their debit cards to Google Wallet, empowering its over 13 million monthly active app users to make secure and seamless tap-to-pay transactions. By linking their JazzCash debit cards to Google Wallet, users can transform their smartphones into convenient payment tools for effortless person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions.

The integration with Google Wallet strengthens JazzCash’s robust portfolio of payment options, which already includes QR payments, tap-to-pay services, online payments, and debit cards. Customers can choose from three compatible debit cards: the Mastercard Debit Card, the Women’s Debit Card, and the Virtual Debit Card. The Virtual Debit Card can be instantly set up within the JazzCash app, while physical cards can be requested through the app or USSD against a one-time issuance fee.

Aamir Aftab, Chief Product Officer of JazzCash, highlighted the significance of this partnership and said that as Pakistan’s leading fintech platform, JazzCash is committed to driving financial inclusion through innovation.

“By collaborating with Google Wallet, we are building an open and interoperable ecosystem that empowers millions of Pakistanis with secure and seamless digital payment solutions. Partnerships like these are vital in making financial services accessible to all and fostering a cashless economy,” he added.

Adding a JazzCash debit card to Google Wallet is quick and effortless. Once linked, users can make payments by simply unlocking their phone and holding it near a payment terminal. This feature offers unparalleled convenience for millions of Pakistanis who rely on JazzCash for their everyday financial needs.

Google Wallet ensures multiple layers of security through tokenization technology, which replaces sensitive card data with a dynamic, device-specific virtual card number. This means even if a token is intercepted, it cannot be used for fraudulent transactions.

Additionally, users can safeguard their accounts using ‘Find My Device’ to lock their phone or erase personal information remotely in case of theft or loss.

