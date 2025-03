ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep shock over the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express and the loss of innocent lives, and reiterated that such cowardly acts would not weaken Pakistan’s commitment to peace.

In a statement posted on X, he said that he had spoken to Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, who updated him on the latest situation regarding the cowardly terrorist attack on Jaffar Express.

