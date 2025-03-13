AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-13

Hot, humid conditions with occasional winds likely

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

KARACHI: The Met Office forecast hot, humid weather with intermittent winds for the city in the next 24 hours, as temperature fell noticeably on Wednesday.

Maximum temperature ranged to 35.3 Celsius with 42 percent humidity during the day, depicting a significant drop in mercury levels. The Met expects hot and humid conditions with occasional winds. Temperature may remain between 35 Celsius and 37 Celsius and humidity 80 percent on Thursday.

In parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and upper Punjab, there is expected rain-wind-thunderstorm and snow over the high mountains. Partly cloudy and dry weather is likely in most parts of the country over the period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

met office Karachi weather

