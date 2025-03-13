Intra-party elections: PPP faces unexpected situation during hearing by ECP bench

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has questioned the logic behind Bilawal Bhutto Zardari heading the PPP as its Chairman but being elected to National Assembly on PPP- Parliamentarians ticket.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) faced an unexpected situation during the hearing of intra-party elections case by an ECP bench on Wednesday when the bench inquired from the defence counsel regarding unusual delay in holding the intra-party elections.

The counsel replied that the PPP has established an electoral board for holding the intra-party elections. These polls would be completed in five weeks the defence lawyer informed a four-member ECP bench.

The bench pointed out that PPP intra-party elections were due to be held this January, not been held so far.

The defence side stated that hectic political engagements of top party leadership caused delay in intra-party elections.

Bench member Nisar Ahmed Durrani asked the defence side: Who headed the PPP? The counsel replied that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari headed the PPP as its Chairman. Durrani then asked the lawyer: On which political party’s ticket has the younger Zardari been elected to the NA? The lawyer replied, the chairman PPP is elected on PPP-Parliamentarians ticket.

The bench questioned why Zardari headed one political party but represented another political party in NA?

“It’s because both PPP and PPP-P have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. These two political parties are one and the same thing,” replied the counsel.

The case was adjourned till 29 April with bench having directed the defence side to ensure holding intra-party polls by the given date.

Generally, intra-party elections of the political parties have nothing more than symbolic value — the ECP mostly accepts the related certificates submitted to it by the political parties regarding completion of the party polls, a mandatory requirement under the relevant election laws.

But, in case of the PTI intra-party polls, the issue of intra-party polls has been lingering since June 2022 with ECP having rejected the legality of these elections thrice allegedly out of politically motivated reasons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025