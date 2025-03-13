AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-13

ATC extends interim bail of PTI chief, others

Fazal Sher Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, PTI’s Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and others till May 5 in a case registered against them in connection with staging a protest outside the Supreme Court.

The ATC duty judge, Abual Muhammad Hasnat Zulqarnain , while hearing the case, extended the interim bail of Senator Shibli Faraz, MNA Sardar Latif Khosa, lawyers, Sardar Muhammad Masroof, Niazullah Niazi and others, and directed the police to include all the accused in the investigation in a case registered against them at Secretariat Police Station.

Salman Akram Raja, Shibli Faraz, Sardar Latif Khosa, and other leaders, appeared before the court along with their legal team. The defence counsel told the court that he has filed an application to obtain the CCTV footage, but nothing has been done.

Defence lawyer urged the court to issue an order regarding the provision of CCTV footages. He said that the accused want to be included in the investigation, but their statements are not being recorded.

The court directed the police to include all the accused in the investigation. The court, after hearing the arguments, has extended the interim bail of all the accused until May 5.

PTI Secretary General Raja, while talking to reporters after appearing before the court, said that there are no internal divisions within PTI, asserting that we all have the same ideology, the same leader and the same movement. He said that they met with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Sindh and highlighted Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s alignment with their stance.

Commenting on Jaffar Express attack in Balochistan, he said that following Jaffar Express attack, we have no other choice but to sit together. All political parties must sit together and find solution to the country’s current problems, whether they are in the government or the opposition.

“We need to set aside all differences and bring the country out of this difficult situation,” he said, adding that the nation will see PTI would play a constructive role in resolving the crisis.

He said that we will stand firm with those who talk about the rights of provinces of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

Talking to reporters, PTI leader Shibli Faraz said that we condemn the attack on the Jaffer Express in Balochistan. Currently, the entire country is under the grip of terrorism, he said, adding that anti-state elements are taking advantage of political instability in the country. He said that the country’s popular leader PTI founding chairman Imran Khan can solve these issues. PTI is the only party that represents all four provinces, said Shibli Faraz. The founder of PTI should be released immediately to address terrorism and economic issues, he said.

