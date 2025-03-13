CM rejects hike in TDCP’s double-decker bus fares

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif rejected an increase in TDCP’s double-decker bus fares.

On the directive of CM Punjab, a notification regarding an increase in fares has been withdrawn.

The fare of the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab’s sightseeing in Lahore bus service was increased from Rs. 200 to Rs. 500. A fare increase of Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 was proposed for the corporate sector, educational institutions and commercial activities.

