Opposition member in Punjab PA assails ‘lack of clarity’: Vagrancy (Amendment), LG (Amendment) Bills adopted

LAHORE; The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed, the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Punjab Vagrancy (Amendment) Bill 2025 with majority votes.

The Punjab Assembly session started under the leadership of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, despite a delay of 2 hours and 38 minutes and criticism from assembly members.

Expressing frustration over the continuous absence of ministers, the Speaker addressed the Law Minister, emphasizing that the presence of ministers in the assembly is of utmost importance and a sign of respect for the house.

He noted that due to the absence of ministers the previous day, answers to questions had to be canceled. While acknowledging the importance of the Punjab Chief Minister’s meetings, the Speaker urged that ministers prioritize assembly proceedings.

Opposition member Brigadier (Retd) Mushtaq criticized the lack of clarity in bills, stating that it is unclear what is written in them. Another opposition member, Mian Ejaz Shafi, suggested outsourcing the assembly, claiming their voices are not heard.

In response, the Speaker assured that ministers are aware of the consequences of not responding in the assembly and that efforts are being made to ensure answers are provided to questions raised.

Opposition member Rana Aftab highlighted a case where a vice-chancellor allegedly recruited 700 people and embezzled millions of rupees. He questioned the assembly’s authority, pointing out that even an 18-grade officer does not respond to inquiries. He criticized the outsourcing of departments, calling the assembly a “speech club” and suggesting it be shut down.

He argued that outsourcing is a sign of failure and called for a broader discussion on the issue, warning that such authorities would become a burden on the government.

Government member Raja Shaukat Aziz Bhatti raised a point of order, noting that the agenda did not specify which minister would answer departmental questions. He expressed frustration over the lack of clarity in the provided agenda.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan read out the assembly rules, stating that the current situation does not align with the rules and the constitution. He emphasized that those elected by the public are the executives.

He concluded by stating that two key points from Tuesday’s session would be conveyed to the Chief Minister, urging ministers to ensure their presence in the assembly, especially during important meetings.

The opposition staged a walkout during the discussion on the Notaries Bill, highlighting the lack of quorum. Despite political disagreements during the session, key legislative measures were successfully approved.

Earlier, while talking to media outside Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed his views on the ongoing events, particularly condemning incidents like the Jaffar Express tragedy. He stated that such occurrences suppress the voices of nations like ours and extended his heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He assured that law enforcement agencies and security forces are handling these matters with utmost efficiency.

The Speaker emphasized that only a handful of individuals are responsible for such disruptions, and our security forces are fully capable of eliminating them. He firmly stated that political dialogue cannot be conducted with armed individuals, and such elements must be dealt with through force. He added that meaningful dialogue is impossible until chaos is eradicated.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also commented on the discord within political groups, noting that when political factions fall into disarray, they drift away from genuine politics. He highlighted the involvement of external hostile elements in the events of May 9 and the Jaffar Express incident.

While answering the question Speaker said, “Who attacks their own armed forces? Wasn’t their 2018 government indebted to the Pakistan Army?” He suggested that such attacks are part of a deliberate plan. He also acknowledged the significant role played by General Faiz in establishing a front in Punjab, a fact that is no secret.

Criticizing those who disrespect the Pakistan Army, he pointed out that the same individuals are now targeting the armed forces. On the issue of water distribution, he stressed the need for sensitivity, urging parliamentary representatives to understand each other’s problems. He called for mutual understanding between the people of Sindh and Punjab, emphasizing that no one’s rights should be violated.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed his ongoing concern regarding the prevalence of cousin marriages, stating, “I have not been able to move past the issue of inter-cousin marriages to this day. Cousin marriages are a significant problem, and in my own household, there are five to six such cases.” He emphasized that progressive societies place great value on their special children and urged the need for accurate data on the number of special children in Punjab.

The Speaker also called on the government not to shy away from addressing the issue of cousin marriages, even if it involves religious sensitivities. “The government should not fear tackling cousin marriages on religious grounds. I am ready to take on the pressure to address this matter,” he asserted.

Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar while speaking on the floor of the House condemned tragic incident occurred in Balochistan. He emphasized that such incidents have been continuously taking place in Balochistan adding that we are with our forces. “As a party, we believe that every human life is precious. The founder of PTI wrote in his letters that every institution must fulfill its constitutional role. Yesterday’s attack was an assault on Pakistan’s federation” said Bhachar.

