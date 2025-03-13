CM Maryam to launch ‘Skills on Wheel Project’ to train youth

LAHORE: A plan to send skilled manpower from Punjab to abroad, the first meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister set a target of providing training and job placement to one lakh skilled youth. She sought a comprehensive plan to send skilled manpower abroad.

She directed to provide business cards and business finance loans to the skilled youth on priority basis. It has been decided in the meeting to introduce the Skills on Wheel Project for the youth of remote areas in collaboration with the private sector.

The CM approved ‘Plug and Play Call Centers’ and other programs in Punjab. In the first phase, 5,000 youth will be imparted call center training in collaboration with IBEX. After 6 weeks of call center training, the youth will be able to get a job worth Rs 100,000 per month. The proposal to issue a skilled card was also reviewed in the meeting. About 480 women will be imparted training at Garment Training Institute Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. The women receiving garment training are getting pick and drop facility besides Rs 20,000 per month. Job placement of female students receiving training in large textile groups will be done.

Secretary Punjab Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Depart-ment Nadir Chattha, while giving a detailed briefing, apprised that all skills development institutions have been brought under the subordination of a single department. TEVTA, PSDF and PVTC will work under the Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Depart-ment. International IT certification of 4,000 youth has been completed under the CM Skilled Punjab Initiative program.

The Chief Minister directed to increase the number of international certification courses to 10,000.

The meeting also decided to introduce the “Moraki” project for hospitality sector training. 6-month free hospitality training will be conducted in collaboration with the British institution CTH. Job placement of youth undergoing hospitality training in big hotels will also be arranged. Training of 1600 transgender has been completed under the skill development program “Pehchan” for transgender. Transgender undergoing textile, makeup and backstage production training are being given Rs 8,000 per month. Job placement program of skilled youth to abroad is also underway under “Tabeer.” About 27,000 applications have been received for the “Main Digital” program for rural women. Rural women will also be provided free desktop computers along with English and IT training. The integrated dashboard of the Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Depart-ment will also be activated in mid-April.

The CM said, “Training and job market will be provided to include the youth in the journey of development. It will be possible to tread on the path of prosperity only by promoting skills among the talented youth. The skilled youth are the bright future of Pakistan. The Punjab government will provide end-to-end support for the training and job placement of the skilled youth.”

